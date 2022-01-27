Two teens killed, one injured as roof of dilapidated building collapses in TN

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Two seventeen-year-old boys were killed when the roof of a dilapidated building collapses in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.



The deceased have been identified as Verasekar and Sathishkumar from Vandikuppam near Cuddalore. Another injured teen, Bhuvanesh (16), has been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.



The police said that around 130 tenements were constructed for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees near Samathuvupuram in Vandikuppam 10 years ago. They were not occupied due to poor amenities, and the deceased along with the injured were playing inside when the roof gave away in one of the buildings, killing the two boys on the spot.



The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.



--IANS

aal/arm