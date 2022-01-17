Two SIs, one constable suspended in TN over custodial death

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Two Sub Inspectors of police and a constable were suspended in connection with an alleged custodial death of a physically disabled person in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.



Prabhakaran (45) and his wife Hamsala (32) of Karappur were arrested along with four others by the Senthamangalam police in connection with a theft case on January 12. They were lodged in Namakkal sub-jail and Prabhakaran complained of uneasiness and was brought to the Salem district hospital from where he breathed his last on Sunday.



The family of Prabhakaran, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), blocked the road and conducted agitation stating that the disabled Dalit man was subjected to third-degree torture by the Senthamangalam police before he was produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



They refused to accept the body of Prabhakaran and demanded immediate action against the police officers who had subjected him to third-degree torture.



Namakkal Superintendent of Police, Saroj Kumar Thakur held discussions with the relatives of Prabhakaran and the VCK leaders who demanded compensation and a government job for one of Prabhakaran's close family member.



Saroj Kumar Thakur assured them of timely action but the VCK leaders and the relatives of the deceased Prabhakaran did not relent and accept his body unless the police personal are suspended.



The SP conducted an inquiry on the police action at the Senthamangalam police station and recommended suspension of the three police officers following which the relatives and VCK leaders accepted the body of Prabhakaran.



The DIG of Police (Salem range) Praveen Kumar Abinapur placed them under suspension.



Sub Inspectors Poongudi and Chandira and Constable Kulandhaivel all attached to the Senthamangalam police station were suspended.



--IANS

aal/shb/