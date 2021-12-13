Two policemen killed in Srinagar terrorist strike, attack exposes chinks in security set-up (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were killed and 12 others injured by terrorists in the high-security Pantha Chowk area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, on Monday, in a major terror strike in recent days that has exposed chinks in the security set-up.



The martyred policemen have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulam Hassan of Ramban district and selection grade constable Shafique Ali of Reasi district. The condition of four of the injured personnel is reported to be critical.



Reportedly, two terrorists managed to come to the road to open fire at the police bus from the front, shattering the vehicle's windshield.



How could terrorists come to a road that is guarded by road opening parties (RoPs) to secure movement of vehicles of the security forces?



The area is one of the most densely built-up area so far as the presence of the security forces is concerned.



In addition to the headquarters of the armed police to whose 9th battalion the two martyred security personnel and other 12 injured belonged, there are camps of the other security forces and the army in the area.



The road on which the attack took place is frequented by vehicles of the local police and other security forces on a daily basis.



It is for this reason that RoPs are deployed in the morning and withdrawn in the evening only after the last security force vehicle has reached its destination safely.



The terrorists whose number is believed to be two, managed to escape after carrying out the dastardly attack.



The attack has taken place three days after two policemen were killed in Bandipora district.



The developing scenario gives an impression that despite the best efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies, the terrorists can still strike at will.



This proves that more needs to be done to ensure that such attacks do not recur in future.



Given the fragile peace in Kashmir, an attack like Monday's can keep the pot boiling for the terrorists for long.



The area was cordoned off, but so far, no contact has been established with the terrorists.



DGP Dilbag Singh has called the attack a cowardly act because the armed police personnel are not directly involved in fighting insurgency.



The perpetrators of this terrorist attack would soon be brought to justice, he asserted.



