Two policemen killed by militants in J&K's Bandipora
Fri, 10 Dec 2021 1639138736000
Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in J&K's Bandipora on Friday, police said.
Police sources said militants fired at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora town in the afternoon.
"Two policemen were critically injured in this attack. They were shifted to hospital, but they succumbed to injuries," a source said.
The area has been cordoned off for searches.
--IANS
sq/vd
Police sources said militants fired at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora town in the afternoon.
"Two policemen were critically injured in this attack. They were shifted to hospital, but they succumbed to injuries," a source said.
The area has been cordoned off for searches.
--IANS
sq/vd