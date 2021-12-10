Two policemen killed by militants in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in J&K's Bandipora on Friday, police said.



Police sources said militants fired at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora town in the afternoon.



"Two policemen were critically injured in this attack. They were shifted to hospital, but they succumbed to injuries," a source said.



The area has been cordoned off for searches.



--IANS

