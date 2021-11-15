Two panchayats in Rajasthan say 'No' to liquor via voting

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Turning up in large numbers, the women of two Panchayats-- Barar and Weir-- in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan voted for the removal of a liquor shop, thus sealing the fate of sale of alcohol in the village.



These two panchayats are now the fourth and fifth in the district to vote for the removal of a liquor shop in the village on Saturday. Earlier, polling has been held in Kachbali, Mandawar and Thaneta panchayats of Bhima subdivision of Rajsamand for the same.



The voting took place under the relevant section of the Rajasthan Excise Act following a movement by the villagers.



The Rajasthan Excise (Closure of Country Liquor Shop by Local Option) Rules, 1975, has a provision to close liquor shops through a panchayat voting if enough people vote against it.



The voting started at 8am and continued till 5pm registering 64 per cent voting mostly by the women.



The minimum votes required is 51 per cent of the total registered 5,632 voters.



While a total of 3,326 votes were cast in favour of the move, 175 voted against the proposal.



