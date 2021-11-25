Two new dengue cases in Gurugram, tally rise to 312

Gurugram, Nov 25 (IANS) With two more patients being detected by the district health department on Wednesday, the total number of dengue cases here has increased to 312.



In the last 24 hours, the department has sent samples of 32 suspected patients for the test. So far, the department has identified 5,363 suspected dengue patients.



A joint team of the Health Department and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) examined more than 16,000 households on Wednesday. During this, the teams found mosquito larvae in 149 houses and notices has been served to 62 households in this regard.



Under the Rapid Mass Fever Survey being conducted by the health department, 7,236 houses have been covered till Wednesday. Of these, 1,567 were in the urban area and 5,669 in the rural area. A total of 7,45,000 houses have been covered so far under the fever survey.



One dengue death has been reported in the district so far.



Amid the dengue surge in Gurugram, a 55-bed ward has been made in the government-run general hospital as a precaution.



"The people should protect themselves from dengue infection. The teams of the health department and the MCG are checking houses for stagnant water or larvae inside coolers, pots, utensils, tyres, or any other such items and accordingly, issuing notices to violators. The Health Department is making all-out efforts, people should also cooperate in it," Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), Gurugram told IANS.



--IANS

str/shb/