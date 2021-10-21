Two more Telangana lawmakers announce gold donation for Yadadri temple

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Two more Telangana legislators on Thursday announced donation of one kilogram of gold each for Yadadri temple in the state.



Responding to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's call, Member of Legislative Council T. Chinnapa Reddy donated one kilo of gold on behalf of his family and Srini Pharma Group of companies for gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri.



"We thank Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has inspired us to be partners in the great renovation programme of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri," he said.



Danam Nagender, a Member of Legislative Assembly, has also announced a donation of one kilogram of gold on behalf of his family.



Nagender, who represents Khairatabad constituency in the state capital, said that it is a marvel that Rao has rebuilt a temple with great glory.



During the last three days, legislators, other public representatives, corporate houses and businessmen have announced gold donations for the temple, which is scheduled to reopen after renovation on March 28, 2022.



After a visit to the temple on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced the first donation of 1 kg 16 tolas gold to the temple on behalf of his family.



The temple requires 125 kg gold for gold plating works of Vimana Gopuram.



Since then, donors have announced donations of about 30 kg of gold.



--IANS

ms/vd