Two more cases booked against Telangana BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) The Hyderabad police have booked two cases against BJP MP D. Arvind on charges of morphing the image of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and using abusive language against police officials.



The cases were registered at Banjara Hills police station against the MP from Nizamabad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294, 504 and 505 (1).



The police booked Arvind for allegedly morphing the image of Chief Minister KCR and circulating it on social media.



The case was registered on a complaint by Y. Sathish Reddy, convenor of the TRS Social Media Cell.



The complainant stated that he saw on Facebook that the MP on December 29 posted a morphed image of the chief minister. He alleged that the act is intended to trigger unrest and promote enmity between different groups.



Sathish Reddy said in his complaint that Arvind's action hurt the sentiments of TRS workers.



Earlier, on January 2, police had booked the MP for making derogatory comments against the chief minister.



The case was registered under sections 504, 505 (2), 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.



The case was registered on a complaint by Kalyan Sandeep, a businessman. The complainant cited a YouTube video of Arvind's press meet held on November 8, 2021 where he allegedly used derogatory and threatening language while referring to the chief minister.



The cases were booked against Arvind amid an ongoing bitter tussle between the TRS and the BJP.



BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay was arrested on January 2 in Karimnagar for allegedly attacking police personnel. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.



The arrest of Sanjay and others sparked protests from the saffron party.



BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday led a 'satyagrah' in Secunderabad after police denied the party permission to take out a rally citing orders banning rallies and meetings in view of the Covid situation.



Meanwhile, reacting to the cases booked against him, Arvind said he was not afraid of the cases. He alleged that false cases were being registered against him by the TRS government.



--IANS

ms/svn/bg