Two more Bihar Ministers test Covid positive

Patna, Jan 6 (IANS) Two more state cabinet ministers, Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh and Mining Minister Janak Ram, have tested positive for Covid infection, said officials on Thursday.



Both were present in the Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social Reforms Campaign) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad on January 4. Earlier, Santosh Kumar Suman, the SC&ST Minister of Bihar also tested corona positive on Wednesday night.



At present, the reports of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain have come negative. Hussain was also present in the Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan on January 4.



Earlier, two deputy Chief Ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi went into self-isolation after their reports came positive on January 4. Apart from them, Excise Minister Sunil Kumar, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, JD(U) MP from Nalanda Kaushalendra Kumar and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey went into home isolation after their reports come positive.



Meanwhile, night curfew and other restrictions have been applied in Bihar from Thursday (January 6). The impact of restrictions are visible on the roads of Patna and other parts of the states.



Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna directed the officials to strictly implement Covid norms in the district.



"The mask is mandatory in Bihar. The police officials on the ground have been asked to impose fines on violators. If motorists are repeatedly violating the Covid guidelines, we could seize their vehicles," Singh said.



The health department of Bihar detected 1,659 positive cases on Wednesday night and the contribution of Patna district is 1,015. Besides, 168 cases appeared in Gaya, 59 in Muzaffarpur, 45 in Jahanabad, 38 in Nalanda, 32 in Begusarai, 23 in Darbhanga district, 20 in Vaishali, 18 in Munger, 16 in Bhagalpur, 15 in West Champaran, 14 in Aurangabad, 12 in Bhojpur, 11 in Katihar and 10 each in East Champaran and Kishanganj district. The remaining 23 districts have cases in single digits.



