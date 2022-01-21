Two moderate quakes hit India-Myanmar border, NE states; no damage reported

Aizawl/Itanagar, Jan 21 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit the India-Myanmar border region and a few northeastern states, including Mizoram, on Friday afternoon.



Another quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Dibang valley in northern Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining areas at 8.48 p.m. on Friday.



There was no report of loss of life or damage to property in any of the quake hit areas.



According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data and the disaster management officials, the 4.2 magnitude tremor in Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at a depth of 10 km from the surface of the ground.



Friday's first tremor was felt strongly in Champhai district in eastern Mizoram in the afternoon. It was also felt in some parts of Manipur, Assam and adjoining Bangladesh.



The quake struck at a depth of 60 km from the surface of the ground.



Earlier this week, three trembles were felt in the region. An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Mizoram on Tuesday, while on Monday, two quakes of moderate intensity - 3.5 and 3.8 on the Richter Scale - had hit parts of Assam and Manipur, respectively.



--IANS

sc/arm

