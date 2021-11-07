Two minor sisters raped in UP village

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 7 (IANS) Two minor Dalit sisters were raped, allegedly by two men belonging to a neighbouring village in Mainpuri district.



One of the accused was arrested on Saturday after the incident took place late on Friday night.



Police said that the rape survivors -- a 17-year-old girl and her 16-year-old cousin, had gone to a field to relieve themselves on Friday night, when the two men, Gaurav Shakya, 21, and Saurabh Shakya, 20, allegedly grabbed them and dragged them inside the field.



The elder one was allegedly raped by Saurabh, and Gaurav allegedly attempted rape with the other younger girl.



While one of the accused managed to flee the spot, after the victims cried for help, the other one was grabbed by local residents and later handed over to the police.



The girls have been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to arrest the other accused.



