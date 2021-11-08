Two LeT terrorists arrested in south Kashmir, arms seized

Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) J&K Police, in a series of operations, have arrested two categorised active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in south Kashmir, officials said on Monday.



Police said acting on specific information about presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Army's 53 RR, and the CRPF's 183 in the orchards of village Mirgund, in Rohmu area of Pulwama district.



"During the search, movement of a terrorist hiding in apple orchards was noticed as he tried to escape but was apprehended by the joint party exercising maximum restraint," police said.



He has been identified as Sarwir Ahmad Mir, resident of Bathen, Khrew and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).



Incriminating materials, including two grenades, were recovered from his possession.



Meanwhile, acting on specific information, Anantnag police and Army's 3 RR launched a cordon and search operation at Wadhan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag.



During the search operation, one categorised terrorist, identified as Hafiz Abdullah Malik, resident of Ganjipora Mirbazar, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was arrested.



Incriminating materials arms and ammunition including an AK-56 rifle, two AK-56 magazines, 40 AK live rounds, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, seven live pistol rounds, and one pouch were recovered from his possession.



