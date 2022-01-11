Two labourers, including one woman killed in wall collapse in Noida

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Two labourers were killed while two suffered injuries when a wall of an under construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Noida near here, an official said.



According to the official, the incident took place in the afternoon at plot no D-96, Sector 26 in Noida. The four labourers, identified as Pushpa Bai, 35, Bharat Patel, 50, Maya, 30, Rameshwari, 32, all residents of Chhattisgarh were working at the site. "As soon as the accident became known the four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Pushpa Bai and Bharat Patel succumbed to their injuries," the official told IANS. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital.



A police official told IANS that legal action is being taken, however, no FIR had been registered till the filing of this report.



This is the second such incident in two months. Earlier on November 16, 2021, two labourers were killed in the basement of a 4-storeyed building in Sector 2 when a newly constructed wall collapsed on them.



