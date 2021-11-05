Two killed in shooting incident in Jammu district

Jammu, Nov 5 (IANS) Two persons were killed and another injured on Friday in a shooting incident in J&K's Jammu district, police said.



According to police, the incident took place in a village in R.S. Pura sub-division of Jammu.



"It is suspected that a few men travelling in a vehicle opened indiscriminate firing on some persons travelling in another car. Two young men were killed and another seriously injured in this firing incident," a police official said.



The injured is being treated in the hospital, the official added.



A Thar vehicle has been seized and some sharp-edged weapons have been seized from it, the official said.



--IANS

sq/vd