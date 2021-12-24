Two killed in LA store shooting

San Francisco, Dec 24 (IANS) Two people, a 14-year-old girl, were killed during a shooting incident at a store in Los Angeles, authorities said.



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in progress at the Burlington store in North Hollywood at around 11.45 a.m. on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.



At the location, officers encountered the suspect who was in the process of assaulting another person, the LAPD said on Twitter.



The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody.



Paramedics responded and determined the suspect dead at scene.



One victim was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the suspect's attack and remains under unknown condition at this time, according to the department.



As officers contacted the suspect, one bullet of the officer's rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect.



Officers searched the room behind the wall and found a 14-year-old female victim who was struck by gunfire, LAPD tweeted.



LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told the media the girl was found deceased in the room and "preliminarily, we believe that round was an officer's round", City News Service, a regional wire service covering Southern California, reported.



It added that it remained unclear if the suspect was armed, but no gun has been found.



Choi called it a "tragic and unfortunate sequence of events", according to City News Service.



--IANS

ksk/

