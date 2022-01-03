Two held for killing mother-son in Amethi

Amethi, Jan 3 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for the murder of their friend and his mother in this district of Uttar Pradesh.



The bodies of Sushila Tripathi, 62, and her son Raju, 27, were found inside their house in Gauriganj area on December 23.



The arrested have been identified as Raman and Vinod.



According to police reports, Raman was a friend of Raju and the latter had slapped Raman's wife during a heated exchange over a trivial issue.



To avenge the incident, Raman killed Raju and also his mother who came to her son's rescue during the scuffle.



Superintendent of police (SP), Amethi, Dinesh Singh said that Raman had plotted the murder, along with his friend Vinod, because Raju had thrashed his wife suspecting that she and Raman had leaked details about his affair to the family.



Police said that Raju was in a relationship with a girl who was also his distant relative. Raju often stayed at Raman's house and discussed his affair.



"On December 20, Raju's family members learnt about his affair and warned him to mend his ways or lose his share in the family's property," said the police official.



Raju thought it was Raman who could have told his family about the affair. He visited Raman's house and had an argument with his wife and thrashed her.



When Raman learnt about the incident, he decided to eliminate Raju.



Ajeet Vidyarthi, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali said: "On December 23, Raman and Vinod reached Raju's house and after a heated exchange of words slashed him and then his mother. Both died on the spot."



--IANS

