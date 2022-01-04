Two held for duping 45 people of Rs 4.6 cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Economic Offence wing of Delhi police has arrested two men for duping 45 people in the name of land pooling policy of Delhi Development Authority.



The accused identified as Jatin Gulrajani, 39, and Raj Kumar, 43, both residents of Delhi, induced the public through misrepresentation of facts pertaining to the DDA's newly launched Land Pooling Policy and offering affordable housing at prime locations to the persons in dire need.



Furnishing details about the case, a senior official of the Crime Branch said a man had filed a complaint against MTNL Housing Society with the allegations that he had booked a flat in the society "MTNL Employees House Welfare Society" after the said society published an advertisement in the month of August, 2019. In response to that advertisement, the complainant booked one BHK flat (550 sq ft) for a total cost of Rs 19,80,000/- and paid Rs 4,51,000/- in three instalments towards the cost of land.



Even after two years when the complainant saw there was no progress on ground, he lodged a complaint and subsequently the police registered an FIR under sections 409, 420, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. "After registration of the FIR more victims approached EOW and made complaints against this society," the official said.



The investigation revealed that an amount of approximately Rs 4.60 crore was received from 45 members in the name of Land Pooling Policy of DDA. Around 90 per cent of this amount was transferred in the account of Matrix Enterprises which was given a huge commission in the name of providing members and arranging land for the Society. Huge amount in turn was found credited in the bank account of the wife of accused Jatin Gulrajani, the Secretary of the Society and one of the accused persons, the official said.



He further informed that an agreement for purchase of land was made with Matrix Enterprises, the land and member facilitator by accused Jatin Gulrajani on behalf of the Society for Rs 4 crore per acre whereas agreement with owner of land was done by this middle agency only for Rs 2.25 crore per acre of land. Apart from that the Society had also paid heavy commission to Matrix Enterprises for providing members to the Society.



The accused Raj Kumar was the proprietor of Matrix Enterprises.



After probing the matter both the accused were arrested, the official said, adding further probe into the case is still on.



Delhi Police have cautioned the public against such fraudsters who are providing cheap housing in the name of Land Pooling Policy of DDA. Notably, the Economic Offences Wing has so far registered 28 cases and arrested 24 accused persons with regard to such offences.



--IANS

uj/skp/