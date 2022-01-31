Two get 7 years rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case:

Bhopal, Jan 31 (IANS) A Special CBI court on Monday awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to two accused, including a candidate, in connection with the 2013 case pertaining to Police Constable Recruitment test conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination board, also known as Vyapam.



Satya Narayan Yadav (the candidate) and Laxmi Narayan Yadav (Impersonator for the candidate) were sentenced to seven years' jail besides a fine of Rs 8,000 each.



On September 2, 2015, the CBI had registered a case in compliance with the Supreme Court's order. As per the direction of the apex court, the CBI took over the investigation.



Earlier, Bhopal Police was looking into the matter. The case was lodged at Police Station Jahangirabad, Bhopal (MP) on a complaint against two of the accused on allegations that the said accused entered into a conspiracy for cheating, forgery and impersonation in Police Constable Recruitment Test conducted by Vyapam.



It was alleged that the Satya Narayan Yadav had managed his selection in the written test in 2013.



A charge sheet was filed by the State Police in the court of CJM, Bhopal against him. Further investigation in the case was kept open.



During the investigation carried out by the CBI, Laxmi Narayan Yadav was identified as impersonator on behalf of candidate Satya Narayan Yadav in the said examination. Expert report also opined that specimen thumb impression of the Laxmi Narayan Yadav matched with the thumb impression available on OMR answer sheet of the candidate Yadav.



After investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Satya Narayan Yadav and Laxmi Narayan Yadav in 2016 before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bhopal.



The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them..



IANS

atk/shb/