Two Germans test Covid positive in B'luru, one goes missing

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (IANS) One of the German travellers who came to the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru has been missing after testing positive in the RT-PCR test, sources in the Karnataka health department said on Wednesday.



Two passengers, aged 43 and 50 years from Germany, had tested positive for Covid-19. One of the two had been shifted to the designated hospital, but the other German went missing and his phone was also switched off.



Sources said that the incident had taken place due to the negligence of authorities at the airport. The health department had sent the samples of the two persons for genome sequencing tests for Omicron virus. Further details are yet to be ascertained.



Meanwhile, the five contacts of the doctor infected with Omicron variant have tested negative in genomic sequencing test, as per BBMP sources. All patients are doing well, once their test results are announced, they will again go through the RT-PCR test. If their results are negative, all of them will be sent to their homes, they said.





--IANS

mka/dpb