Two ex-CMs feature in Trinamool's first candidate list for Goa polls

Panaji, Jan 18 (IANS) Two former Chief Ministers have been named in Trinamool Congress' first list of candidates for the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa.



Former CMs Luizinho Faleiro and Churchill Alemao will be contesting from Fatorda and Benaulim in South Goa, respectively, according to the list of candidates officially released by the party on Tuesday.



The list of 11 candidates also includes Alemao's daughter Valanka, who will be contesting from the Navelim Assembly constituency, besides naming former BJP MLA Kiran Kandolkar, among others.



The Trinamool Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.



The 40-member Goa Assembly will go to the polls on February, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.



