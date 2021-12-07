Two die, over dozen ill in Bihar's Samastipur after consuming poisonous liquor

Patna, Dec 7 (IANS) Days after three deaths in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly due to drinking poisonous liquor, two persons died and over one dozen fell seriously ill in the state's Samastipur district on Tuesday due to the same reason, as per their kin.



The deceased were part of a group who are participated in a liquor party during a marriage function in Balipur village under Baheri police station in the district on Monday evening.



Prabhat Kumar, one of the relatives of the deceased, told local media that his uncle and two brothers went to the marriage function on Monday evening.



"They consumed liquor along with more than 12 persons during the marriage party. The health of every person who have consumed liquor started deteriorating. We took them to a nearby private hospital where my uncle and one of my brothers died during the treatment. The condition of another brother is extremely serious," he said.



"There were number of people, mostly from the bridegroom's side, who had consumed liquor on Monday evening. They were battling for their lives in the hospitals," he added.



Meanwhile, an official of Baheri police station said that teams were sent in the village and hospitals to take statement of the affected.



"The FSL team was also sent to the village to take samples from the venue of liquor consumption," said the official, who did not want to be identified.



This was the second incident since Sunday where people died after consuming allegedly poisonous liquor.



On Sunday, three persons died and several others seriously ill after they consumed liquor. The deceased, belonging to three villages - Thakauri, Padmaul and Mahati - under Tishauta police station in Vaishali, purchased liquor from makeshift liquor manufacturing unit in Thakauri village.



--IANS

ajk/vd