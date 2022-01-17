Two criminals nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals in two separate operations during a special drive to upgrade the overall security situation in the national capital in view of the upcoming Republic Day, an official said here on Monday.



The accused have been identified as Ganpat, a resident of district Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and Arif alias Bugga, a resident of Mewat in Haryana.



According to the official, accused Ganpat was carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest while Bugga had jumped the bail in the murder case of a Delhi Police Head Constable.



Sharing details about the first operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said on November 24, 2014, two accused persons namely Dharam Raj and Chander Shekhar were arrested while supplying 1.50 gram heroin and subsequently a case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered in this regard.



During further investigation, two more people were arrested in the same year, of which one disclosed the involvement of accused Ganpat as the mastermind of the cartel.



Later, in 2015, the accused Ganpat was arrested by Special Cell. After the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was also filed by the police, however, during trial of the case, accused Ganpat was granted interim bail in December, 2018 and thereafter, he never appeared before the trial Court, the DCP said.



"In 2019, a trial court declared him as Proclaimed Offender and later, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by Delhi Police Commissioner on his arrest. Since then, the accused Ganpat was evading his arrest," the official said.



Furnishing details about the second operation, the DCP said Arif alias Bugga had committed the murder of Head Constable Yashpal as he was stopped from committing a cattle theft in 2012. He was later arrested, however, released on bail in 2014.



"Thereafter, he again started committing cattle theft and jumped bail in 2019. Accordingly, he was declared a proclaimed offender and was evading his arrest since then," the official said.



On January 15, a tip-off was received about the presence of accused Arif near Shiv Hanuman Mandir, Faridabad Road, Kalindi Kunj, Delhi for conducting recee of the area for theft of stray cattle. Acting on this information, a Special cell team laid a trap and nabbed the accused.



