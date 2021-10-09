Two cops injured in J&K terror attack

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at Manzgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.



The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.



Sources said the terrorists attacked a 'naka party' at Nasarpora Manzgam area of Kulgam.



The area has been cordoned off.



Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.



