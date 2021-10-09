Two cops injured in J&K terror attack
Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at Manzgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.
The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Sources said the terrorists attacked a 'naka party' at Nasarpora Manzgam area of Kulgam.
The area has been cordoned off.
Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.
