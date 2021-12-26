Two cops injured in grenade attack in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) Two policemen were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district, police officials said.



Police sources said terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama main Chowk.



"The grenade exploded resulting in splinter injuries to two policemen. They have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off," sources added.



