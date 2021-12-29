Two booked for thrashing minor girl in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 29 (IANS) Amethi police have booked two youths for thrashing a girl who allegedly stole two mobile phones.



The police swung into action after a video clip went viral on social media in which Sooraj Soni, a resident of the Raipur Fulwari village, along with his friend, is seen thrashing the girl.



Soni reportedly identified the girl from CCTV footage but instead of handing her over to the police, he and his friend thrashed her.



The video shows the two men thrashing the girl and pulling her hair. In the video, one of the youths, wielding a stick, can be seen asking the girl to lie down on the ground. As soon as she lies down, the other youth rains blows on her feet with a stick.



Amethi DSP Arpit Kapoor said: "A video has come to our notice through social media where a minor girl was seen being thrashed by Suraj Soni and Shivam, residents of Amethi town, and some people whose identities are being verified. Immediately, we contacted the girl and her father. A case has been registered at the Amethi police station."



--IANS

amita/svn/skp/