Two Bangladesh natives held for theft in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two persons, both natives of Bangladesh, for multiple motor vehicle and house thefts in the national capital, an official said here on Monday.



According to the official, a team consisting of five police personnel was constituted to keep vigil over the areas that are vulnerable to theft.



On Saturday, the team received a specific input about the persons involved in vehicle theft. Acting on that information, the team intercepted two bike borne persons at K-2 Block, Gali No 6, near Labour Chowk, here in the city.



On seeing the police party, the riders tried to flee, however, both were apprehended after a brief chase. "Both, identified as Hilal, a resident of Taimur Nagar and Mohd Kabir, a resident of Malviya Nagar are natives of Bangladesh," the official said.



On cursory search, one button actuated knife and a black bag containing two mobile phones was recovered from the possession of one of the accused. During interrogation, they disclosed that they used to steal motorcycles from the nearby areas during night hours and also used to ransack the target house by breaking locks of windows and used to park the stolen motorcycle in nearby parking places.



With their arrest nine cases of theft have been solved and further, the accused have also disclosed their involvement in 5 more other cases registered in different police stations. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, the police added.



