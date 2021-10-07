Two arrested in Lakhimpur case, Union Minister's son untraceable

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 7 (IANS) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have arrested two persons in connection with the Sunday violence in Tikunia village in the district.



The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey, according to the police spokesperson.



Both are said to be close associates of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.



A Lakhimpur police official said that the two were seated in one of the vehicles that mowed down farmers in Tikunia village on Sunday.



The two are being interrogated by the police.



The FIR has named Ashish Mishra and said that he was driving the car which ran over the protesters. According to the FIR, Ashish also opened fire after getting down from the car and then he went into hiding.



However, a fresh video of the incident suggests that three SUVs were involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and those cars were not under any attack. The first SUV rammed a group of protesters who were walking with flags at an unexpectedly high speed, followed by the two other SUVs.



The Supreme Court, on Thursday, has asked Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered and those arrested by Friday.



Further raids are on in search of other accused, the official added. However, the minister's son is still untraceable, the official said.



--IANS

amita/vd