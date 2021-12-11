Two arrested in J&K for attempting bank robbery

Jammu, Dec 11 (IANS) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for attempting bank robbery and setting ablaze a saw mill in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.



Police said a Jal Shakti department employee, Pushpinder Sharma and one Ankit Sudan were arrested on Saturday in connection with an FIR registered for setting ablaze a saw mill and attempting robbery in a bank branch in Sunderbani town of Rajouri district on Thursday.



"The accused have confessed setting the saw mill ablaze and also an attempt made by them to rob a bank," police said.



--IANS

