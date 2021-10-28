Two arrested in Delhi for transporting over 500 kg firecrackers

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Two persons were arrested from Delhi's Sadar Bazar area for transporting 591.95 kg firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur to the national capital.



In September this year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.



The accused, Faiz (19) and Billu (21), hailing from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed by a police patrol team while transporting the firecrackers through Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday.



When questioned, the accused told the police they were carrying household items. However, when their behaviour raised suspicions, the vehicle was checked and was found loaded with firecrackers, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).



During initial investigation, Faiz disclosed that he brought the firecrackers to sell them to retailers in the Sadar Bazar area.



"A case has been registered against both," police officials said.



--IANS

