Two arms supplier of Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuriya gang held

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two notorious arms suppliers of the infamous Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuriya gang, an official said here on Monday.



The accused were identified as Manish, 25, a resident of Bawana, Delhi and Shokeen, 38, a resident of district Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that for the past some time Special Cell was receiving inputs that Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria gang members are in touch with illegal firearms suppliers through WhatsApp and Telegram apps, and procuring weapons from them.



On January 18, a specific information was received that an arms supplier of Bawania and Tajpuria gang had procured huge consignment of arms and ammunition and is shortly going to supply it to one of the members of the syndicate. Immediately a raiding team rushed to the place of information from where the accused Manish was apprehended.



"From the search of a shoulder bag that he was carrying, 17 illegal firearms were recovered," Yadav said.



After this a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered at the Special Cell police station and further investigation was initiated.



Two days later, on January 20, on the instance of arrested accused Manish, the second accused person named Shokeen was arrested.



"10 illegal firearms with one live cartridge were recovered from his possession," the official added.



During sustained interrogation, accused Manish and Shokeen disclosed that they are involved in supplying illegal arms to different gang members of Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawania and others in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.



The present consignment of illegal arms was procured by them through several gang members from Delhi, UP and Haryana. Accused Manish further disclosed that he also procures illegal firearms on the instance of Chiku and Lokesh who are presently in judicial custody.



According to the police, in the past one year, Manish has supplied more than 30 illegal firearms along with ammunition to different members of Neeraj Bawania and Tillu gang. The accused persons are being interrogated for their involvements in other cases and efforts are being made to arrest their associates and other suppliers, the police added.



--IANS

