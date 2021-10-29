Twitter to let its Blue subscribers try new features early

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that subscribers to its paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner.



According to The Verge, Twitter regularly tests new features ahead of their official rollout, but now, the company is creating a new way for some people to check out new features before everyone else.



Features in Twitter's programme include pinned conversations on iOS, which lets you pin DM conversations to the top of the list, and the ability to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer.



Users can read more about Labs in a thread from the Twitter Blue account.



They can only subscribe to Twitter Blue if they are on iOS and live in Canada and Australia, so Labs features aren't widely accessible just yet, the report said.



Twitter promises that Labs will be available in more countries soon, though, and the company said on its website that Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web "in the near future".



