Twitter suspends Wordle-ruining bot account

San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) Twitter has reportedly banned a bot -- @wordlinator -- that replied to people's Wordle posts with rude messages that include spoilers for the next day's game.A



The account's spoilers appeared to be accurate (the key is easily accessible in the game's code, so it is not necessarily a surprise), which could end up ruining the game for anyone who sees them, reports The Verge.



For anyone who has managed to avoid it, Wordle is a game where users get six chances to guess a five-letter word.



The game also has an interesting sharing mechanic, where users can copy and paste a series of emojis to let people know how easy or hard it was for users to guess the word of the day.



If users have seen a ton of yellow, gray and green squares on Twitter, they are probably either Wordle results or a joke about Wordle, the report said.



Given that the game is about guessing a word, knowing what the next one will be can ruin the entire point, it added.



--IANS

