Twitter completes sale of MoPub platform to AppLovin for $1.05 bn

San Francisco, Jan 3 (IANS) Twitter on Monday announced it has completed the sale of its mobile ad platform, MoPub, to the mobile game maker and marketing software provider AppLovin Corporation for $1.05 billion.



The deal was first announced in October 2021.



"With the sale of MoPub completed, we continue to concentrate our efforts on enhancing ads across our platform. Our goal is to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate our product development," said Bruce Falck, GM of Revenue Products, Twitter.



The MoPub platform, including network mediation, Advanced Bidding, and Marketplace, will sunset on March 31, 2022.



The MoPub Dashboard and Reporting will be available until April 8, said Twitter.



"Publishers will benefit from a 90-day transition period from close to migrate off the MoPub platform. AppLovin will directly assist customers in their migration to the AppLovin MAX platform," the micro-blogging platform said.



At the time of the deal, MoPub's software was used by 45,000 mobile apps to manage their monetisation.



It had reached 1.5 billion addressable users around the world.



Twitter plans to double its annual revenue to reach at least 315 million users in 2023.



--IANS

na/