Twitter announces initiatives for voters ahead of upcoming elections

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections 2022, micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday announced new initiatives to empower citizens with the right knowledge before they cast their vote.



As the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand prepare for the Assembly elections 2022, Twitter said it is committed to enabling people to make informed decisions when exercising their rights.



"Twitter is what's happening, and events of political and civic significance always find a place among the conversations on the service," Payal Kamat, Public Policy and Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.



"In line with that, we have been working in partnership with official authorities, including the Election Commission of India to empower every #JagrukVoter on Twitter, and we will continue to harness the power of the Open Internet to strengthen civic dialogue and encourage quality participation this election season," Kamat added.



Twitter will be launching a customised emoji, which will further be supported with a notification and reminder mechanism which will allow people to voluntarily sign-up for reminders on the day voting starts.



Further, a voter education quiz will engage people in Q&As, equipping them with necessary facts about the polls.



Twitter will also be expanding its dedicated search prompt, powered by the Election Commission of India, to provide people with real-time updates and developments on the elections from credible and authoritative sources.



Twitter has also launched an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officers to make it easy to find credible and authoritative information for the Assembly elections 2022.



These prompts provide credible, authoritative sources of information when people search with related keywords on Twitter's Explore page, the platform said.



The prompt will direct people to resources where they can access reliable information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and more.



