Tushar Kawale: I personally feel playing negative or grey is comparatively easier

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor Tushar Kawale finds portraying negative characters easier compared to the positive roles.



He explains: "I personally feel playing negative or grey is comparatively easier. While playing a positive role, you need to maintain a thin line, be sweet and gentle and follow the boundaries your creative and writers assign you. But when you are playing an antagonist you are free to explore, there are no such boundaries and you can enjoy it."



Tushar who has been part of many shows like 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', says as an actor he doesn't want to limit himself.



"As I come from a theatre background, I'm comfortable to act in any roles. I enjoy exploring the variations so as not to limit myself. I feel comfortable and confident in front of the camera while essaying any be positive or negative. But I really wish to work on comic characters. I want to make my audience laugh."



Tushar is currently seen in two shows, 'Molkki' in which he plays Yogi Pratap Singh, and 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' in which he plays a negative character of Atul Parashar.



