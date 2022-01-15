Turkish President, British PM discuss cooperation over phone

Istanbul, Jan 15 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed cooperation opportunities between their countries in a phone conversation, Turkey's Directorate of Communications has said.



The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening the collaboration in the defense industry and trade, the directorate added on Friday on its website.



It added that the two leaders also addressed regional and global issues, including the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine and the refugee problem, Xinhua news agency reported.



--IANS

