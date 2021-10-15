Turkish FM meets Taliban delegation in Ankara

Istanbul, Oct 15 (IANS) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met a Taliban delegation in Ankara in a first-of-its kind meeting since the group took over Afghanistan in August.



"We gave advice to the Taliban administration. We once again said they should be inclusive for the unity of the country. We talked about the importance of including people in the administration from ethnic groups other than the Taliban," Xinhua news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying to semi-official Anadolu Agency after he met the delegation led by the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Thursday.



Turkey also advised education for girls and employment of women, he added.



"We said this is not just a demand from Western countries, but also the advice of the Islamic world," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.



Turkey also conveyed expectations of the country and the International Civil Aviation Organization concerning security for the resumption of regular flights from Kabul, Cavusoglu noted.



Meanwhile, the Taliban delegation asked Turkey to continue its support in humanitarian aid and development projects, tCavusoglu, adding the delegation will also meet Turkey's Red Crescent, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and the Presidency of Religious Affairs.



The Taliban officials pledged to support the Afghan refugees who want to return to the country from Turkey, he said.



The visit comes after the Taliban held a series of talks with the US, 10 European nations and the European Union in Qatar earlier this week.



In a separate statement on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said he was planning to visit Kabul with some of his counterparts.



