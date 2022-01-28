Turkey's daily Covid-19 caseload hits new high of 82,180

Ankara, Jan 28 (IANS) Turkey's Health Ministry confirmed 82,180 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure on record, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,250,107.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174 to 86,661, while 83,225 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.



Turkey began its mass Covid-19 inoculation on January 14, 2021.



More than 57.38 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of the vaccine, while more than 52.33 million have received their second doses.



Turkey has so far administered more than 141.41 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



