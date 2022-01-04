Turkey's annual inflation hits 36.08%, highest in 20 yrs

Ankara, Jan 4 (IANS) Turkey's annual inflation has surged to 36.08 per cent year-on-year in December, the highest level since September 2002, the country's Statistical Institute revealed.



The Institute said on Monday that the country's consumer prices raised by 13.58 month-on-month in December 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.



The producer price index increased by 19.08 per cent on a monthly basis, with an annual rise of 79.89 per cent, it added.



Turkey's economy saw a robust growth in 2021 as financial institutes are predicting a 9 per cent growth in the country's GDP.



The high inflation and forex instability have however, cast a shadow over the growth in 2022.



--IANS

ksk/

