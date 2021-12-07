Turkey to enhance relations with Gulf countries, says Erdogan

Istanbul, Dec 7 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey aims to enhance its relations and boost cooperation with the Gulf countries.



"We will maintain our relations with our brothers and sisters in the Gulf, without any differentiation, within the framework of our common interests and mutual respect," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Monday before departing to Qatar's capital Doha.



Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Ankara in November, as the two sides have stepped up to restore their ties after years of strain over a series of issues, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We welcome all the efforts aimed at re-opening the channels of dialogue and getting rid of misunderstandings in the Gulf region," Erdogan continued.



During his visit to Doha, the Turkish leader will attend the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee and meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



The two countries have, so far, signed 69 documents in a wide range of areas, including military, political, commercial, economic, and cultural fields, within the framework of the committee mechanism, according to the president.



"The deals we have made have further enhanced our cooperation. We will consolidate our solidarity through the agreements we will sign on the occasion of the 7th meeting," Erdogan said.



--IANS

