Turkey reports 24,114 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Oct 18 (IANS) Turkey on Sunday confirmed 24,114 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,654,277, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 186 to 67,623, while 24,403 more people recovered in a day, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 341,426 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.



Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on Janaury 14.



More than 54.85 million people received their first doses of vaccines, while over 47.3 million had their second doses.



Turkey has so far administered over 113.97 million doses including third booster jabs.



--IANS

int/shs