Turkey registers 72,856 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Jan 23 (IANS) Turkey has reported 72,856 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 10,881,626, according to the Health Ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 184 to 85,600 on Saturday, while 89,926 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 417,161 tests were conducted on Friday, it said.



Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.



More than 57.33 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.25 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 140.66 million doses, including third booster jabs.



