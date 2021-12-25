Turkey freezes assets of 770 individuals, US-based foundation

Ankara, Dec 25 (IANS) Turkey has frozen the assets of 770 individuals and a US-based foundation over their alleged links to terrorist groups, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette.



The list included 454 members of the Gulen Movement, whom the Turkish government accused of being behind the failed coup on July 15, 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.



The assets of the US-based Niagara Foundation were also frozen.



Meanwhile, the decision targeted 108 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), 119 members of terrorist organisations such as the Islamic Stat, Al Nusra, Hezbollah and Al Qaeda, and 89 members of left-wing groups.



