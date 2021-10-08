Turkey detains Russian IS suspect wanted by Interpol

Ankara, Oct 8 (IANS) A Russian national wanted by Interpol was detained in Turkey's capital Ankara for allegedly being a member of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, local media reported.



The female suspect A.R, who was sought by red notice over her alleged activities within the IS group in Syria, had entered Turkey illegally, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media reports as saying.



During a search of her residence, the police seized $4,800, 8,000 Russian rubles, and 16,800 Turkish liras, many digital materials, and a fake Syrian identity card issued in the name of the suspect.



The IS group has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.



Turkey's counter-terrorism units in response have been conducting operations against the group's members in the country.



--IANS

ksk/

