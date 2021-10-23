Turkey detains 6 IS suspects in Black Sea region

Ankara, Oct 23 (IANS) Turkish security forces have detained six Islamic State (IS) terror suspects in the Black Sea province of Ordu, an official statement said.



The police carried out simultaneous operations in the districts of Altinordu, Kumru and Unye, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



It said that five of the suspects were foreign nationals, noting that the security forces seized digital materials during the raids.



The IS group has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.



Turkey's counter-terrorism units in response have been conducting operations against the group's members in the country.



--IANS

ksk/

