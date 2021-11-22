Turkey confirms 21,177 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Nov 22 (IANS) Turkey has reported 21,177 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,571,554, according to its Health Ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 75,042, while 34,290 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 350,163 tests were conducted on Saturday, the Ministry said.



Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.



More than 56.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while more than 50.03 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered more than 119.32 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



