Turkey calls for calm in Libya after polls delay

Ankara, Dec 25 (IANS) Turkey has emphasised the necessity to preserve calm in Libya after a delay in its presidential elections, noting all aspects related to elections should be decided by the Libyans through a legal framework and on the basis of common understanding.



Turkey views the elections in Libya as a significant turning point in the transition process and supports it, a Foreign Ministry statement said after Libya's presidential elections, which had been scheduled for December 24, was postponed to January 24, 2022 because the candidates didn't meet the conditions, reports Xinhua news agency.



Holding elections in a fair, credible and independent manner, recognition of the election results by all parties and the exercise of authority by the new government throughout the country are critical in terms of ensuring unity and integrity of Libya, the Ministry noted.



"Turkey, which played a key role in establishing the cease-fire and calm on the ground, as well as advancing the political process in Libya, has been advocating from the outset that the elections must be held on a solid legal basis, which is reached through the broadest possible consensus among all relevant institutions in accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement," said the statement added.



The elections in Libya are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in February, with the aim to bring stability to the North African country.



Libya has been suffering insecurity and political instability since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.



