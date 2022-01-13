Tunisia imposes 2-week curfew

Tunis, Jan 13 (IANS) From Thursday onwards, the Tunisian government will implement a new two-week curfew across the country to curb the spread of the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The curfew will be in effect from Thursday for a period of two weeks renewable, depending on the epidemiological situation in the country," Xinhua news agency quoted a government statement as saying.



"The nationwide curfew will be carried out from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.," it added.



In addition, the government has decided to ban all public gatherings indoors and outdoors.



All cultural and sport events would be cancelled or postponed until further notice.



Wearing a mask is still compulsory in all places in addition to the continued application of preventive and hygiene measures, namely physical distancing, ventilation and hand washing.



The government has also recommended the vaccine passport, the national vaccination campaign particularly the inoculation of the Covid-19 booster dose, as well as the postponement of any travel to countries experiencing a severe situation.



Meanwhile, Tunisia reported 4,865 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 749,832.



The death toll from the virus rose by 11 to 25,707, while the total number of recoveries reached 700,004.



--IANS

ksk/

