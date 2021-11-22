Tunisia foils 9 illegal immigration attempts

Tunis, Nov 22 (IANS) Tunisia has foiled nine illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian coast, a Tunisian media agency has reported.



According to the media agency, the Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 223 immigrants of different African nationalities, including 111 Tunisians, Xinhua news agency reported.



Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.



--IANS

int/khz/

