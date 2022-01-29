Tunisia arrests woman on suspicion of plotting terror attack

Tunis, Jan 29 (IANS) The Tunisian Interior Ministry announced that a 22-year-old woman was arrested at Tunis-Carthage International Airport on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.



"On January 10, the anti-terrorist unit under the National Guard arrested a 22-year-old woman at Tunis-Carthage Airport who arrived from Turkey," Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday citing the Ministry as saying in a statement.



The woman said she travelled to Turkey in the summer of 2020 and then to Syria in 2021 with the help of a Syrian national, where she joined a terror organisation and was trained for a suicide mission in one of Tunisia's tourist destinations, according to the Ministry statement.



The suspect added that she "had communicated with a Tunisian national during her stay in Syria, who was going to equip her with an explosive belt once she landed on Tunisian soil".



Investigation showed the woman's accomplice in Tunisia was recently imprisoned for his involvement in planning and organising attacks against senior state officials at the end of last year, according to authorities.



--IANS

ksk/